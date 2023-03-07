1) “Farmer Wants a Wife” debut, 9 p.m., Fox. The CW tried this show 15 years ago, with one farmer and lots of city-bred prospects. Now CBS tries it, with four guys. Each is college-educated and in his 30s; two raise cattle, one has horses, one has both. Also, Hunter Grayson sings in a band, Ryan Black designs and builds houses. They meet 32 women (ages 24 to 39), including two bloggers, two therapists, a bartender and a spiritual coach.
2) “True Lies,” 10 p.m., CBS. Now that Helen knows her husband is a spy, she trains to join him. One problem: The training must be cut short, so she can help on a mission at an academic conference. Another: He hasn’t told her about his past history with a sexy cryptographer. (That may be redundant, if we assume that all cryptographers are sexy.) This romp finds some fun, while saving the world.
3) “Kung Fu” season-finale, 9 p.m., CW. Like “True Lies,” this has pretty people who know martial arts and sometimes save the world. Now Olivia and her colleagues have uncovered Xiao’s master plan; they scramble to stop it. That follows the end of the “Flash” two-parter, as Red Death strews disaster.
4) “History of the World, Part II,” Hulu. Tuesday’s shows ended with U.S, Grant captured. Now these two episodes take us to the end of the Civil War, with broad comedy, brief dancing and a song, “(Bleep) the North,” that could be a regional hit. A few bits, including Galileo’s tweets, flop, a few are in bad taste but most are very funny. They range from Jesus in a Beatles take-off to the time Shirley Chisholm visited a hospitalized George Wallace.
5) ALSO: At 9 p.m., ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has a fairly good episode, weighted down a bit by stiff scenes involving Janine and her sister. At 10, NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” has more trouble for Atwater, a good cop with enemies on the police force. And there are crime films: Showtime has “The Untouchables” (1987) at 8 p.m.; Turner Classic Movies has “The French Connection” (1971) and “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967), at 8 and 10 p.m. ET.
