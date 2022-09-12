1) Finale fever, 9-11 p.m., CBS and NBC. Two summer reality shows simultaneously pick their winners. CBS’ “The Challenge: USA” names its first champion, who will then go on to an international contest; at the same time, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” has its 17th winner. On Tuesday, viewers saw 11 finalists — four music acts, two magicians and more, including the Mayya dance troupe.
2) “MasterChef” finale, 8 p.m., Fox. Even before those two finales, we’ll have another champion. Last week, the three finalists began making entrees in front of a studio audience; now they go on to gourmet dessert. Dara Yu, 20, a former “MasterChef Junior” runner-up from Los Angeles, faces Christian Green, 36, of New Orleans and Michael Silverstein, 34, of Pittsburgh.
3) “Monarch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. For the third time in four days, Fox airs the pilot film. It’s a mixed blessing, with great country music and bad, soap-style dialog. It also has a big plot development, pushing us toward the next episode, at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
4) “Welcome to Wrexham,” 10 and 10:30 p.m., FX. Wales is a charming place with three sheep (about 10 million in all) for each human. It also leads the world in castles-per-acre. We learn such things in the first half-hour, a fun one with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pretending to deliver a travelog and a sportscast. In the second, they finally get to see a game played by the Welsh soccer team they bought. It’s one step in an interesting journey.
5) “Archer,” 10 p.m., FXX. The hero is drunk, the villains are Swiss and the target is a device that could bewilder all the computers in Cayman Island banks. The result is typical “Archert” — a fair amount of humor, mixed with lots of animation action.
