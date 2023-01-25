1) Figure skating, 8-10 p.m., NBC. As always, the female skaters (shown here) dominate TV’s attention. They had their short programs Thursday on the USA Network and now move to NBC for the finals. Meanwhile, the men have their short programs from 5-7 p.m. today on USA, with the finals from 3-6 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Other finals are Saturday — free dance, 2-4:30 p.m., NBC; pairs, 8-10 p.m., USA.
2) “Next at the Kennedy Center,” 9 p.m., PBS. Once considered just a classical-music spot, the Kennedy Center now ripples with rap and hip hop and more. That much is commendable; so are the concert parts of this hour: The Roots headline, with others — Durand Bernarr, India Shaw and poet Ezy Truth — helping out. But way too much time is spent on talk, some of it dull and bureaucratic.
3) “Knives Out” (2019), 7:15 to 10 p.m., TNT. Rian Johnson is a gifted writer-director, deftly mixing humor, mysteries and appealing characters. Now we can sample much of his work: This witty mystery is on TNT … its sequel, “Glass Onion,” is on Netflix … and “Poker Face,” his terrific new series with Natasha Lyonne, has just put its first four episodes on Peacock.
4) “Tar,” any time, Peacock. Some viewers have already seen Cate Blanchett win Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards, for her work as a fierce conductor. Critics have raved, box-office has sagged and now “Tar” is part of a busy streaming day. Apple TV+ debuts the witty “Shrinking” series, with Jason Segel as a therapist whose life is crumbling and Harrison Ford as his boss. Amazon Prime has “Shotgun Wedding,” with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
5) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. The marriage of Jamie and Eddie turns rocky after she lets her dad — a newly released ex-con — stay with them. That wraps up an all-rerun night for CBS. On “SWAT” (8 p.m.), a terrorist is blowing up oil derricks; on “Fire Country” (9), Bodie and Jake try a daring rescue.
