1) “The Voice” finale, 8-11 p.m., NBC. Blake Shelton has been with the show from the start. In 22 seasons, he’s had nine champions and 14 runners-up; three times, he’s had both. As the finals began Monday, he had two contenders (Grace West and NOIVAS), facing Gina Miles, D.Smooth and the sister trio, Sorelle. Here’s a recap (8-9 p.m.), then guest performers (CeeLo Green, Maroon 5, Toosii and Diplo & Lily Rose), tributes to Shelton … and a winner.
2) “FBI Most Wanted” season-finale, 10 p.m., CBS. For 25 years, Remy (Dylan McDermott) has been convinced the FBI caught the right man for his brother’s murder. He joined the FBI himself and now leads this elite team. But now everything is in doubt; colleagues help him try to catch the real killer. That follows season-finales for “FBI” and “FBI: International.”
3) “Beat Shazam” season-opener, 8 p.m., Fox. After wrapping its season a week early, Fox is in its summer mode. Tonight, that starts with this show, which has Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne as host and DJ. They’re filling in for Jamie Foxx (recovering from medical problems) and his daughter Corinne. That’s followed by Niecy Nash hosting the season-opener of “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.”
4) “Jeopardy Masters,” 8 p.m., ABC. Here’s another network jumping early into its summer fun-and-games approach. First is this tournament, which concludes Wednesday. At 9 is “Judge Steve Harvey,” which will also be on the fall schedule. At 10 a “Celebrity Family Feud” rerun has the “Jackass” cast.
5) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m.,, CW. One of the young-rogue heroes has been captured by the evil Court of Owls; now colleagues scramble to try a rescue. That follows a “Superman & Lois” that has Lois tell Lana about the early days of her romance with Clark.
