1) “Atlanta” season-openers, 10 and 10:40 p.m., FX, rerunning at 11:26 and 12:06. This starts with Darius trying to return an item to a store that’s being looted. The result is both funny and bizarre — a sign of what’s ahead. Partly Serling and Seinfeld, partly Fellini and Freud, it’s a strange way to start the final season. The second episode views Ern in therapy … and views a stranger in detail. The elements seem unrelated … until they merge in an unsettling way.
2) “Ghosts,” 8:30 p.m., CBS. With their season-openers just two weeks away, the CBS comedies rerun key moments. First, “Young Sheldon” feels the congregation’s wrath, because Georgie’s ex-girlfriend is pregnant; his younger sister has a great moment. Then “Ghosts” answers our question: Why doesn’t Trevor have pants? We get some insights that go beyond his brash, uncaring image.
3) Baseball, 7 p.m. ET, Fox. For the next couple weeks, Fox will seem like a sports station. It has baseball (varying by region) on Thursdays, wrestling on Fridays, college football on Saturdays and pro football on Sunday afternoons.
4) “Scarface” (1983) and “Casino” (1995) 4 and 8 p.m., AMC. Gifted directors can’t resist the epic nature of gangsters; here are two examples, steeped in excess: Brian De Palma did the “Scarface” remake from an Oliver Stone script, salvaged by Al Pacino’s blistering performance. Martin Scorsese did “Casino” from a Nicholas Pileggi script. If you prefer a recent epic, at 7, FX has “Black Panther” (2018) — a splendid film, despite its protracted final battle.
5) “Little Demon,” 10 p.m., FX. Suddenly, Laura is bonding with suburban supermoms. It’s startling for someone who curses and hits and had a one-night-stand with Satan. Her daughter (the product of that one-nighter) is displeased, in an episode that starts well, then sinks into overkill.
