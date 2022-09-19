1) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox, and “New Amsterdam,” 10 p.m., NBC, season-openers. Both hospital shows start with intensely personal episodes. On Fox, it’s a medical crisis for someone close to the doctors; on NBC, Max is in deep despair after Helen suddenly broke up with him. The latter makes little sense to Max — or to viewers; it drags down a usually first-rate show. Still, these are involving hours, including a key psychiatry one on “New Amsterdam.”
2) “The Bachelorette” finale, 8-11 p.m., ABC. This bizarre season has seen both women already choose their guys: Gabby Windey, 31, an intensive-care nurse in Illinois, has Erich Schwen, 29, a real-estate analyst in New Jersey; Rachel Recchia, 26, a flight instructor in Florida, has Tino Franco, 28, a general contractor in California. Still, ABC claims there will be “shocking conclusions” in a live telecast that will include the announcement of the new “Bachelor.”
3) “Monarch,” 9 p.m., Fox. Three times, Fox has run the pilot, complete with its late jolt. This is billed as a husband and wife (Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon), atop a country-music dynasty. But by the end of that hour, Sarandon’s character, dying of cancer, had killed herself. She’ll stay in the series, via flashbacks and more, including this week’s high-tech funeral she planned. It’s a big moment, in a show that mixes good music and bad soap opera.
4) “Reboot” opener, any time, Hulu. In a slow year for broadcast-network comedies, one of the best producers — Steve Levitan of “Modern Family” — jumps to a streaming network. He’s created a slick, smart show that would work on any site: An old sitcom is rebooted on a streamer that’s clueless about comedy. Two opposite producers (played by Rachel Bloom of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and Paul Reiser) deal with eccentric stars, led by Keegan-Michael Key.
5) MUCH MORE. CBS starts the season for all three “FBI” shows, at 8,. 9 and 10 p.m. Also at 8, NBC has two hours of “Voice” auditions, the Oprah Winfrey Network has a new “Queen Sugar” and PBS concludes Ken Burns’ superb “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” And at 8 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies has a non-classic documentary, “This is Joan Collins” (2022).
