1) “Gotham Knights” debut, 9 p.m., CW. In the opening moments, we know everything has changed. Batman is dead; young thieves have been framed. Now they’re part of a reluctant band of allies, including Batman’s adoptive son, the Joker’s estranged daughter and a new version of Robin. They have nothing in common except being young, angry and telegenic. It’s a great start (repeating at 9 p.m. Wednesday), delivering the CW’s usual taut visuals.
2) “Superman & Lois” season-opener, 8 p.m., CW. Last season ended with the defeat of Ally Allston, Now Clark and Lois — working together at the Smallville Gazette — have a brief moment of small-town peace. It won’t last: One son, Jordan, has inherited superpowers; the other is haunted by his doppelganger’s past. Meanwhile, Lois discovers a new threat that could, of course, ruin everything.
3) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. For the third time in eight week, this focuses on the deep agony of a teenage boy. This one’s brother was killed in a mass shooting. Now his mother (Molly Parker) campaigns for gun laws and an activist (Margo Martindale) claims the shooting never happened. Like every “Accused,” this is smart and well-acted; like too many, it’s also an ordeal to watch.
4) “Frontline,” 9-11 p.m., PBS. When the financial system wobbled, the Federal Reserve took strong steps. It plunged the interest rate to near zero and pumped money into banks. That worked … then was repeated in the pandemic recovery. But this report looks at inflation and another side-effect: With little incentive to save money, people and institutions dabbled in anything from crypto to excessive mergers.
5) ALSO: “Night Court” (8 p.m., NBC), finally introduces the boyfriend of Abby (Melissa Rauch). He’s Pete Holmes, who (at 6-foot-5) towers 18 inches above her. It’s a so-so episode that centers on the New York Marathon … and sparks in the final minutes, when Abby becomes a training-room demon. Also, the college basketball tournament starts its “play-in” round, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. ET on TruTV.
