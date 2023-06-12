1) “The Full Monty” debut, Hulu. The 1997 movie showed a British town where the blue-collar jobs had vanished; desperate, the guys did a one-night strip show. Now, 26 years later, we meet the same guys (and same actors), in delightful sorts of disarray. Brilliantly co-written by Simon Beaufoy (who did the original and “Slumdog Millionaire”), this gives the best moments to Gaz’s daughter Destiny, a smart rogue who sparks a hilarious plot twist.
2) “The Wonder Years” season-openers, 9 and 9:30 p.m. ABC. In the midst of a rerun/reality summer, we get a new season of this pleasant-enough comedy-drama, set in the late 1960s. Both episodes — one in New York, the other back in Alabama — have key guest roles. In the first, Travis Burgess is a surprising neighbor. In both, Phoebe Robinson (“Everything’s Trash” and “2 Dope Queens”) is Dean’s fun (and wild) aunt.
3) “Temptation Island” season-opener, “The Big D” debut, 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, USA Network. Both shows have the same notion: Send lots of singles — most of whom look great in swimwear — to a beautiful resort; then see if their lives transform. Still, they are opposites: “Temptation” starts with couples that are together, then tempts them to split; “Big D” starts with divorced couples, then sees of they re-unite … or re-align … or prefer some late arrivals.
4) “Mayans M.C.” 10 p.m., FX. Just as EZ makes his big moves — president of the Mayans, war with the Sons of Anarchy, large drug deals — word is leaking out that he was once an informant for the FBI. That leads to extremes. There are quiet conversations that are brilliantly written and played — especially one between guest star Dana Delany and villainous Danny Pino. And, near the end, there’s one of the most brutal scenes you’ll see on TV.
5) ALSO: CBS starts a two-night, four-show “Ghosts” spree, with reruns at 8 (Alberta’s podcast begins) and 8:30 (accidentally conjuring someone from Hetty’s past).
At 9 p.m. on CW, “Riverdale” pauses to rerun the intriguing season-opener, with the gang transported back to the 1950s. And at 10, ABC’s “Superstar” profiles music star Aaliyah.
