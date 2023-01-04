1) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. After stuffing Christmas specials and reruns into six Fridays, CBS finally has new drama hours. “SWAT” (8 p.m.) has a random shooter; “Fire Country” (9) has a probe, after someone dies during a difficult rescue. Then “Blue Bloods” finds Joe Hill, Frank’s grandson, furious: Someone has insulted his father, who was killed during undercover police work.
2) “Lopez vs. Lopez,” 8 p.m., NBC. There seems to be an evil spirit lurking in the house; George is told it’s his mother, seeking revenge. That’s followed at 8:30 by a new “Young Rock”: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reflects on when his parents were battling another wrestling promoter in Hawaii; often ignored, he ended up hanging with other latchkey kids.
3) “Pale Blue Eyes,” any time, Netflix. When Edgar Allan Poe reached West Point, he was already 21 and a published poet. He had dropped out of the University of Virginia and the Army; he would soon do the same at West Point. This film, however, imagines that while he was there, he linked with a retired detective to solve gruesome murders. Harry Melling and Christian Bale star, with support from Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton and Gillian Anderson.
4) More streaming: “She Said” arrives on Peacock, after drawing praise and awards. Carey Mulligan (Golden Globe-nominated) and Zoe Kazan play reporters tracing stories of sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Also today: Amazon Prime has “The Rig,” with an oil rig overtaken by fog and fear; Apple TV+ has the season-finales of “Mosquito Coast” and “Mythic Quest.” On Thursday, Discovery+ debuted its “January 6th” documentary.
5) More movies. Cable has a couple big ones at 8 p.m. — “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) on Epix and “Jaws” (1975) on AMC — and some little ones: Over the past 45 years, Nancy Drew has been at the core of at least three TV series and a movie. In the late-’30s, however, she had a batch of low-budget movies. Turner Classic Movies airs them at 8, 9:15, 10:30 and 11:45 p.m. ET.
