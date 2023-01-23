1) “American Auto” season-opener, 8:30 p.m., NBC. Once again, there’s a defect in one of the Payne cars; this one has disastrous consequences — including a forest fire. Katherine (Ana Gasteyer), the boss, worries about her job … Wesley, the heir, worries about having to sell his boat … and Sadie flubs a press conference. It’s a funny episode, with a surprising conclusion.
2) “Night Court,” 8 p.m., NBC. After making a mistake, the judge starts overcompensating. That notion was better executed 45 years ago, on “The Tony Randall Show.” But when it’s combined with a couple sub-plots — including an “adult bakery” — it provides some fairly good comedy.
3) “Accused,” 9:01 p.m., Fox. After a grim and disturbing opener Sunday, some viewers may be ready to abandon “Accused.” Don’t. This is an anthology series in the full sense; each hour has different characters and a different feel. Tonight’s episode is an involving story with an impressive directing debut for Marlee Matlin. A young woman who is deaf (as is Matlin) is on trial; we see her impulsive mistake (via flashbacks) and her courtroom trial.
4) “American Masters,” 9-10:30 p.m., PBS. A classically trained pianist, Roberta Flack was in college on scholarship at 15. She taught in high school, sing in clubs, cut records, was unnoticed … until “The First Time Ever That I Saw Your Face.” It had been written in 1957 and recorded by many people (including Flack in ‘69). After Clint Eastwood put it in a 1971 movie, it soared to No. 1; Flack soon had four Grammys and fame. It’s a great story.
5) “The Winchesters,” 8 and 9 p.m., CW. After a seven-week pause, this starts by rerunning the previous episode — a big one, in which Mary found her long-lost father (played by former “Smallville” star Tom Welling). Then is a new hour: With John and Mary staying home with her dad, Carlos heads out on a mission that forces him to confront his past.
