1) “Hispanic Heritage Awards,” 9 p.m., PBS. Ariana DuBose — who won an Emmy and more for her great “West Side Story” work — will be honored again, this time with Los Lobos, Daddy Yankee and more. Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) hosts and has music from Carlos Vives, Julieta Venegas, Aymee Nuviola, Bozi, Robi and Hector Tellez Jr. There’s more music at 10, with a rerun of Sheila E’s “Roots of Latin Jazz.”
2) “The Price is Right at Night,” 8 p.m., CBS. Iain Armitage and Raegen Revord are the guest stars; since they play twins on “Young Sheldon,” the audience consists entirely of twins. That’s a new hour, leading into reruns of “SWAT” and “Blue Bloods,” which start their seasons next week.
3) “Hocus Pocus 2” debut, any time, Disney+. Back in 1993, the original film had three witchly sisters (Beth Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) revived after 300 years, promptly sucking the life out of children. It’s been rerun often each October, so now the sequel arrives. The same witches are re-revived, 29 years later; three teens scramble to stop them. Also this week, Disney+ started the second season of its “Mighty Ducks” series.
4) More movies. Once confined to late October, the Halloween season now edges into September. Showtime has the first three “Scream” films, at 6 (1996), 8 (1997) and 10 p.m. (2000). The Disney Channel has “Halloweentown II” (2001) at 8. FX has “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (2016) at 1 p.m., “The House With Clocks on its Walls” (2018) at 4, “Hotel Transylvania 3” (2018) at 6 and “Monsters University” (2013) at 8.
5) More streaming. “Ramy” — the amiable comedy about a young Muslim man — has already won a Peabody and two Golden Globe awards, plus three Emmy nominations. Now it starts its third season on Hulu — which this week debuted the “Reasonable Doubt” lawyer series and had the excellent season-finale of “Reservation Dogs.”
Also arriving this week was Netflix’s “Blonde,” with Ana de Armis (superb in “Knives Out”) as Marilyn Monroe.
