1) “Accused,” 9 p.m., Fox. After some tough episodes lately, “Accused” offers a brisk ride at the edge of soap turf. A teen (Bebe Wood) is obsessed with learning the identity of the sperm-donor who is her biologic father; her mom (Betsy Brandt) promptly panics. A caper follows, along with some large plot twists that actually add up, especially when handled by sharp dialog and a talented cast.
2) “The Rookie” and “The Rookie: Feds” season-finales, 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. Already renewed for its sixth season, “Rookie” has a big, fierce hour — then hints at something bigger for next season; the result is often violent, sometimes wildly illogical, but always quite interesting. By comparison, “Feds” may not be back for a second season. Its season-finale leaps between a high-octane search for killers and loopy bits involving Simone’s 49th birthday.
3) “Will Trent” season-finale, 10 p.m., ABC. Here’s the best of both worlds: The show will be back for a second season … but this episode also would have been a terrific series-finale. While searching for a fierce killer — and trying to rescue his friend (and sometimes-lover) Angien — Trent finally learns key details about his troubled childhood. Despite some quirks, this hour is worth catching to the end.
4) “My Grandparents’ War” season-finale, 9 p.m., PBS. Emili Sande — a singer who’s had No. 1 hits in England — learns about her maternal grandfather’s heroics during World War II. In an excellent hour, she also finds that her grandfathers were later on opposite sides: Her paternal grandfather pushed for freedom in Zambia … while her maternal one was a British soldier, trying to keep the status quo.
5) “Lopez vs. Lopez,” 8:30 p.m., NBC. This still hasn’t been renewed for next season, but now it has a better shot: Last week, it moved away from a low-viewership slot on Fridays and into this cozier place, behind the already-renewed “Night Court.” Tonight, George must work with a business rival and his daughter feels like a bad parent, compared to a stay-at-home mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.