1) “Bridgerton,” Netflix. Thursdays have become strong nights for Netflix mini-series. There was “Florida Man,” a sunny adventure spiced with great characters … followed a week later by Kerri Russell’s “The Diplomat” … and now, two weeks after that, this six-episode prequel to a lush series. We’ve known Queen Charlotte as a stone-faced ruler. Now we meet her as a brainy teen, falling for a young king who shares her love of science.
2) “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” 8 and 9 p.m., ABC. Fans of Shonda Rhimes’ richly crafted shows may feel tugged. They want to see her “Bridgerton” prequel in one gulp … but this is also the night for her regular shows. Tonight, the “Station 19” team rushes to a freeway pile-up. Then Teddy calls an emergency meeting to discuss the intern program; also, Link has self-doubt as a surgery looms.
3) “Animal Control” and “Call Me Kat” season-finales, 9 and 9:30 p.m., Fox. The network’s only comedies don’t fit with the rest of the line-up — or with each other. “Control” is sarcastic, “Kat” is sweet. “Control” is filmed, with big sight gags; “Kat” is in a TV studio, sticking to verbal humor. Still, each is fun in its own way. Now the cynical Frank shows emotion when a mountain lion dies. Then Randi’s wedding ring is stuck on Kat’s finger.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. This comedy has kept coming up with fresh twists, ever since Mandy learned she was pregnant … and that Georgie lied about his age. Now Mandy, 29, has a fresh job opportunity; Georgie — 18 and a diligent dad — takes their daughter to work. And his marriage proposal? She said no … but later softened and said he should try again later.
5) “Bupkis,” Peacock. The opposite of the elegant “Bridgerton.” This is a gritty comedy. It’s too adult for many viewers, but charms with its heightened version of Pete Davidson’s life. The second episode flashes back to a few weeks after his dad, a firefighter, was killed in the World Trade Center collapse. We see a brilliant and troubled mind emerging. As an alternative, you could catch “The Wizard of Oz” (1939), at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies.
