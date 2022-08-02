1) “CMA Fest,” 8-11 p.m., ABC. For the first time in three years, Nashville had its four-day mega-fest; here are highlights. One host (Dierks Bentley) performs with Billy Ray Cyrus, the other (Elle King) with Ashley McBryde. Other match-ups have Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce, Lady A and Breland, Zac Brown Band and Darius Rucker. Also performing: Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, more.
2) “Green Planet” season-finale, 8 p.m., PBS. This richly crafted series suddenly flips the usual man-as-villain tale. All over the planet, David Attenborough says, people are giving nature a boost. In Nairobi, seeds are spread by camel and glider. In Hawaii, a fading species has only 57 plants left; one man has located them all and pollinates each. It’s a great end to a terrific season.
3) “So You Think You Can Dance,” 9 p.m., Fox. Three young dancers, each immensely talented, remain. Alexis Warr, 21, is from Utah and specializes in Latin ballroom. Essence Wilmington and Keaton Kermode are Midwesterners, 20; she’s from Iowa and does hip hop, he’s from Indiana and does contemporary. Tonight, each will do a solo and will be paired with an “all-star”; they’ll also be paired together. Then two will reach next week’s finale.
4) “Psycho” (1960), 8 p.m., Showtime; or “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961), 8 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies. In a Technicolor era, these two were filmed in black-and-white. “Raisin” is a searing drama, part of a 24-hour Sidney Poitier marathon. “Psycho” is a horror classic, in an Alfred Hitchcock marathon. It’s preceded by the terrific “Vertigo” (1958) at 3:50 ET and “Rear Window” (1954) at 6; the so-so “Birds” (1963) follows at 10.
5) “Reservation Dogs” season-opener, Hulu. As last season ended, the Dogs’ plan — flee Oklahoma and drive to California — crumbled. Willie Jack, shaken by Daniel’s suicide, decided to stay; so did Cheese. Elora argued with Bear … then left with their nemesis Jackie.
Now two sometimes-enemies are in an iffy car … Bear is despondent … and Mose and Mekko’s bikes were stolen. Two busy episodes bring humor, despair and guest star Megan Mullally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.