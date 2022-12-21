1) “A Home For the Holidays,” 8 p.m., CBS. Each year, this offers passionate music and stories about real-life adoptions. This year’s music is from host Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and David Foster & Kat McPhee. We meet Kaz, adopted at 15 after a tough decade in foster care … And Tommy, helping his suddenly widowed adoptive mother … And two families that each began adopting after having two biological children.
2) “Glass Onion: A Knives Mystery,” any time, Netflix. When “Knives Out” arrived three years ago, it drew rave reviews, strong box office and a best-script Oscar nomination. This sequel was only given one week in theaters, but it already has Golden Globe nominations for best comedy movie and actor. That’s Daniel Craig, who returns from the original, along with writer-director Rian Johnson. They’re joined by Janelle Morae, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and more.
3) More streaming. “Glass Onion” wraps a week that saw seasons start for “Jack Ryan” (Amazon Prime), “Emily in Paris” (Netflix) and “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock). Others range from massive (“Top Gun: Maverick,” Paramount+) to pleasantly brief: “The Flagmakers” (Disney+) is a 35-minute look at an American flag factory in small-town Wisconsin. And through Sunday, Apple TV+ lets non-subscribers see “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
4) “Mickey Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m., ABC. Here’s a second chance to see this animated special, which debuted last month on several Disney-owned channels. When Goofy causes Santa to lose his toys, the gang rushes to the North Pole. That’s followed at 8:30 by “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” Its 8 p.m. Christmas competition includes contemporary Christian music in “The Chosen: The Messengers” (CW) and an all-time great, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (NBC).
5) “Christmas Takes Flight,” 9-11 p.m., CBS. Here’s the film CBS debuted last year, with a pilot trying to preserve a flight adventure for kids.
Also, Lifetime reruns “A New Orleans Noel,” with its down-home flavor partly redeeming a bland plot. That’s at 8 p.m. and midnight, sandwiching Kirk Franklin’s “The Night Before Christmas” at 10.
