1) “Grand Crew” season-opener, 8:30 p.m., NBC. After a so-so first season, “Grand Crew” bounces back with a terrific episode, focusing on its two best characters. Noah (Echo Kellum) is a hopeless romantic, ready to marry his girlfriend so she doesn’t get deported to Canada; Nicky, his sister, is skeptical about love and is hiding a romance. Noah has a funny flight of imagination and then a frantic rush to the altar, while friends have their doubts.
2) “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Amazon Prime. A novel about a fictional ‘70s rock band (like Fleetwood Mac) transformed into a 10-parter rippling with music and passion. Riley Keough hadn’t performed music before, but her grandfather (Elvis Presley) was good at it. She plays Daisy — rich, beautiful, insecure and talented; Sam Claflin plays Billy, a blue-collar Pittsburgh guy who’s taking his band to Los Angeles, where the music scene is soaring.
3) More streaming. Netflix chases the success of Bravo’s “Project Runway” and Amazon’s “Making the Cut.” Its “Next in Fashion” is hosted by Tan France and Gigi Hadid. That’s in a busy streaming week that had the “Mandalorean” season-opener Wednesday on Disney+ and continuing shows Thursday — “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+, a great “Poker Face” episode) on Peacock. At 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Netflix has a live Chris Rock concert.
4) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m., CBS. When a giant tree falls during a reforestation project, the life of Eve (one of the firefighters) is in danger; Bode leads a rescue effort. That’s part of a no-rerun night on CBS. On “SWAT” (8 p.m.), Tan, who is suspended, probes a mystery close to home. On “Blue Bloods” (10 p.m.), Eddie’s former partner is back, accusing an officer of excessive force.
5) Movies, You can catch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s excellent “Conan the Barbarian” (1982) and its sequel (1984) at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on BBC America, rerunning at 6 and 8:30. Or catch all three of Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick” films on E. They’re 10 a.m. (2014), noon (2017) and 2:30 p.m. (2019), rerunning at 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. The fourth film reaches theaters on March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.