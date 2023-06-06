1) “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season-opener, 10 and 10:30 p.m., FXX. There are plenty of nice, normal situation comedies that last a few years. Then there’s “Sunny,” the longest-running non-cartoon sitcom ever. As its 16th season (two more than “Ozzie & Harriet”) starts, people are as cleverly abnormal as ever. The opener has a funny chat about inflation, then some wild schemes. The second is darker, with relatives, toilet gags and Frank’s pistol.
2) Basketball finals, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday and Friday, ABC, pregame at 8. The third and fourth games of the best-of-seven series move to Miami, which is used to this. The Heat reached the finals six previous times in their 24-year existence (including four straight with LeBron James), winning three times. The Denver Nuggets, by comparison, are in their first finals in 46 NBA years.
3) “MasterChef” and “Food Stars,” 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. Where would Fox be, if no one had invented food? Monday, had the season-opener of Joel McHale hosting “Crime Scene Kitchen”; now Gordon Ramsay’s shows are back-to-back. First, the auditions continue for home chefs. Then pros try entrepreneur skills; they create a food-and-wine pairing and pitch it to wine experts.
4) “Riverdale,” 9 p.m., CW. This final season has Archie’s gang back in the low-stakes world of small-town 1950s. Veronica — an actress transplanted to Riverdale after getting in trouble — plans a “ghost show.” Also, Jughead finds a clue in an emerging mystery. That follows a “Nancy Drew” in which Ace suspects Nancy is holding something back about the local curse.
5) “Burden of Proof” conclusion, 9 and 10 p.m., HBO. Here’s the second half of a documentary that started Tuesday on HBO (and is also on Max). Jennifer Pardos was 15 when she disappeared in 1987, her brother’s investigation created fresh discoveries about Jennifer’s writings and about other suspects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.