1) “Naomi” debut, 9 p.m., CW. We kind of expect teen superheroes to be quiet and pensive. Not this time: Naomi (the instantly likable Kaci Walfall), 16, zips to school on a skateboard and skips through life with a grin. She has loving parents, great grades and an online expertise on the fictional Superman. Then there’s a super event she seems linked to. Ava DuVernay, the “Selma” director and “Queen Sugar” producer, has molded an involving and entertaining show.
2) “American Masters: Ailey,” 9 p.m., PBS. As a penniless kid in rural Texas, Alvin Ailey said, “you feel like you are just nothing, you are a nobody.” But at 12, he moved with his mother to Los Angeles; two years later, he saw his first dance concerts. He became a dance star, was hired in New York and started his own company. Choreographing to gospel, blues and jazz, he created pieces that have been performed for generations. This profile starts slowly, but ends with potent tragedy and triumph.
3) “Superman & Lois” season-opener, 8 p.m., CW. Once a star reporter in Metropolis, Lois is back in her husband Clark’s home town, running the Smallville Gazette with Chrissy. Clark has saved the world again, but Lois has issues with him. One son (Jordan, with some superpowers) has trouble with his romance; the other (Jonathan, who’s merely human) has challenges on the football field.
4) “FBI,” 8 p.m., CBS. Jeremy Sisto is a talented guy who’s been a regular on a half-dozen shows, from “Law & Order” to “Suburgatory.” This one sometimes confines him to command duties, but not tonight. Intent on saving an abducted coed, he turns to the father of a previous victim for help. Also, he faces the aftermath of Rina, the bureau chief, being shot; there’s a tense encounter with her mother.
5) “FBI: International,” 9 p.m., CBS. Kellett and her colleagues have reluctantly joined an investigation in Northern Ireland. Then one of her informants (useful, but shaky) is arrested and linked to a robbery and murder. He wants her to clear his name.
