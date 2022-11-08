1) CMA Awards, 8-11 p.m., ABC. Generations and genres merge. This opens with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn and later has a career award for Alan Jackson. It has music fron Reba McEntire and Patty Loveless, plus crossover artists (Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Pillbox Patti, the Black Keys) and current country elite — Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Jimmy Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and more.
2) “The Crown” new season, Netflix. The fourth season arrived two years ago, gobbling 11 Emmys, including best drama series, plus ones for the actors playing Charles, Elizabeth and Phillip. Alas, the characters are older now and those actors are gone. It’s Dominic West as Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Imelda Staunton as Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Margaret. Jonny Lee Miller plays Prime Minister John Major, in a scene Major insists never happened.
3) “The Handmaid’s Tale” season-finale, Hulu. On the same day that one acclaimed show arrives, another wraps its season. “Handmaid’s Tale” has been nominated as best drama every season, winning once (along with 14 other Emmys). Now June (Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss) is in Toronto, trying to protect herself and others from the forces of Gilead.
4) “The Masked Singer,” 8 p.m., Fox. Last week, the World Series bumped the Wednesday hour, which was moved to Sunday … and almost bumped again. Now things are back on track. Joel McHale and the late Leslie Jordan are guest judges; three new contestants are billed as the best in unique fields.
5) Movies. “Crown” fans might also be interested in the previous Queen Elizabeth; “Young Bess” (1953) is 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movie. Also tonight are two films that preceded current series: “Snowpiercer” (2013) is 10:05 p.m. on Showtime; the series starts its final season sometime in 2023 on TNT. “Dangerous Liaisons” (1988) is 8:59 p.m. on Starz, which has the prequel series on Sundays … with its opener rerunning at 11:01 p.m. today.
