1) “Schmigadoon” season—opener, Apple TV+. In the brilliant first season, two modern doctors (Cicely Strong and Keegan—Michael Key) found a world that seemed like a perpetual 1950s musical. They eventually got home and lived happily ever after … for a while. Now comes a delightful pivot, bringing the previous supporting actors back in very different roles. The songs are witty and Dove Cameron, once confined to cute Disney duty, is particularly good.
2) “Chicago Fire,” 9 p.m., NBC. There are some strong emotional moments, with two unexpected arrivals. For Sylvie Brett, it’s a lover who left; for Blake Gallo, it’s a relative who failed him. Those dominate a story that also has a couple rescues and some silliness about Tony’s perfect attendance.
3) “Riverdale,” 9 p.m., CW. In last week’s season—opener, only Jughead realized that everyone had been propelled from modern times to a sunny, 1950s setting. Then his mind was wiped, too. Now goals have shrunk to ‘50s size; for Archie, that means trying to take Veronica to the sock hop.
4) “The Goldbergs,” 8:30, ABC. Adam has lost his grandfather Pops (played by George Segal, who died at 87) and his father (Jeff Garlin, 60, who left after last season). Now, at Pops’ old apartment, he finds something that makes him realize that he and his grandfather had a lot in common.
5) ALSO: It’s a busy time for teen characters. On Friday, Disney+ debuted the “Prom Pact” movie; now it launches “The Crossover,” about two brothers who are basketball phenoms. That comes the day before Paramount+ starts its musical prequel series — “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.”
