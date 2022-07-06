1) “Magnum P.I.,” 9 p.m., CBS. Fans of this show are in a better mood now: CBS didn’t renew it for next season, but NBC has stepped in with a partial reprieve — 10 episodes in each of the next two seasons. For now, CBS has “Magnum” reruns; tonight, one private eye is tracking another: Magnum is suspicious of Higgins; he’s unaware that she’s undercover in a group that’s trying to destroy the MI-6, the British spy service.
2) “Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. Unlike “Magnum,” this was renewed for next season; it was told, however, that it will be the final year. Tonight, Frank (Tom Selleck, the original Magnum) feels he may have a dirty cop in his ranks. His daughter Erin snoops on the background of the new woman in the life of Anthony, her investigator. And Eddie and Badillo look for the culprits in the theft of rare works from a celebrated bookstore.
3) “Dynasty,” 9 p.m., CW. Blake has lots of troubles, old and new. Some involve his brother, who’s battling him in court. Others involve the arrival of a long-ago nanny, played by Charisma Carpenter, the former “Buffy” and “Angel” co-star.
4) “Black Bird,” any time, Apple TV+. Here’s a new chance to see Ray Liotta, the potent actor who died in May, at 67. He plays the father of a convict (Taron Egerton) who can only get out of a 10-year prison sentence if he gets an inmate to confess. The six-parter is Liotta’s last TV role, but he had finished roles in several upcoming movies. Also new today are shows from England (“Trigger Point,” a six-part bomb-squad tale on Peacock) and Taiwan (“Incantation,” a horror film on Netflix).
5) More movies. Some critics say “Earth vs. the Flying Saucers” (1956), at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies, is much better than the title implies. Let’s hope so. Other entertaining choices include “Steel Magnolias” (2012), at 8 p.m. on Pop and “Ghostbusters” (1984), at 10:30 on the Paramount Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.