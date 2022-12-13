1) “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” 8-10 p.m., ABC. The 1991 “Beauty and the Beast” was a gem. The first animated film to be nominated for a best-picture Oscar, it also had three of the five song nominations — for “Belle,” “Be Our Guest” and the Oscar-winning title song. Now we get a hybrid — scenes from the film, along with live performances by H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, David Alan Grier, Rizwan Manji and Jon Jon Briones.
2) “Ghosts,” 8 and 8:30 p.m., CBS. Two new episodes are linked as “Ghostmas.” Jay’s sister Bela is back and brings a platonic friend; Sam — who’s seen way too many romantic comedies — wants them to hook up; the ghosts have a counter-scheme, linking her with Trevor. By the second half-hour, Bela and the ghosts have another plan, creating trouble for Sam and Thorfinn.
3) Christmas classics, cable. Some of the greatest ones are bunched together on TNT. It’s “A Christmas Story” (1983) at 5:30 and 10 p.m., the brilliant “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 7:30 and Patrick Stewart’s blistering “A Christmas Carol” (1999) at 8. Another classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), is at 8 and 10:32 p.m. on the USA Network, ahead of its annual Christmas Eve slot on NBC.
4) “Christmas Around the USA,” 8-10 p.m., CW. Last year, Laura McKenzie co-hosted a “Christmas Around the World” special. Now she’s back, this time with Dean Cain, looking at American traditions. Those two will also host the Hollywood Christmas Parade on Friday.
5) “Call Me Kat,” 8:30 p.m., Fox. This season got off to a dandy start, with a scene that paired the two “Jeopardy” hosts; Ken Jennings played himself, bumping into a daft Kat (Mayim Bialik) on the plane. That episode — very funny at first, then sort of OK — reruns here; it’s preceded at 9 by the fairly funny “Welcome to Flatch” season opener; Jaime Pressly arrives as Barb, who considers herself local royalty.
