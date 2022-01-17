1) “The Wonder Years,” 8:30 p.m., ABC. Dean loses his spot as first-chair saxophone in the school band. That annoys his dad (a professional musician), who pushed him to win it back. But do father and son really share the same dreams?
2) “Nature,” 8 p.m., PBS. It’s a new season of “animals with cameras,” strapping sophisticated gear onto beings in the wild. This hour goes underwater, so we don’t get any cute-creature shots. (Next week has Australia and koalas.) But scientists seem tickled to discover the secret lives of sharks and others.
3) “The Price is Right at Night,” 8 p.m., CBS. Two daytime shows get a primetime moment. It’s “Price” and Dew Carey, with the second of two primetime specials. And it’s “The Talk,” which has its people as contestants. Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, Amanda Kloots and Akbar Gbajabiamila guess prices, leading into “The Amazing Race” at 9.
4) “Good Sam,” 10 p.m., CBS. Imagine being a hospital administrator, trying to resolve a dispute between two string-minded doctors — your daughter and your ex-husband. That’s what Vivian (Wendy Crewson) faces here. She brings in her new husband — a therapist (played by Sendhil Ramamurthy of “Heroes”) — who is starting a recurring role.
5) Cooking shows, 9 p.m. On Fox’s “Next Level Chef,” skilled pros work in three kitchens, from great to awful; tonight, they try poultry. And on the Food Network’s “Worst Cooks in America,” here’s some mid-winter wishful thinking: The contestants make beach food, filling picnic baskets and creating crab cakes and grilled fish.
