1) Golden Globe awards, 8-11 p.m., NBC. After a one-year pause (addressing diversity and ethics issues), the telecast is back, with Jerrod Carmichael hosting and some box-office hits nominated. The drama-movie category has “Top Gun” and “Avatar” sequels plus “Elvis,” “Tar” and Steven Spielberg’s “Fabelmans.” Comedy movies are “Glass Onion,” “Babylon,” “Triangle of Sadness,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
2) “Will Trent,” 10 pm., ABC. In last week’s debut, Will — a Georgia Bureau of Investigation detective — worked a case that collided with his troubled past: The kidnapped teen is the daughter of an old enemy/friend from their years in juvenile hall. That was the start of a two-parter that concludes now —with both hours rerunning Saturday. It’s a crisp, smart story with sharply drawn characters.
3) “The Resident,” 8 p.m., Fox. The good news is that “Resident” has been having an exceptional year, rippling with strong emotion. The bad is that Fox has trimmed it from 22 episodes to 13, with no word on if it will be back. Now only two episodes remain; this one involves a helicopter crash and a flurry in the emergency room — which was almost closed because of funding cutbacks.
4) “Don’t Worry Darling” (2022), 9:05 p.m., HBO. Few movies match these extremes. Visually, it’s stunning — a world that seems like a dreamland twist on the1950s; storywise, it’s both fascinating and frustrating. A young woman (Florence Pugh) set her life aside to be in a community with her husband (Harry Styles). The women lounge, the leader (Chris Evans) pontificates and audiences ponder.
5) “Little Women” (2019), 5:30-8:30 p.m., Freeform. And here’s Pugh in a very different role, Oscar-nominated as Amy March. It’s a terrific film that drew five more nominations (including best-picture) and won for its costumes. And yes, costumes have changed since the 1860s; you’ll see that at 9 p.m. on PBS, when “American Experience” reruns its jaunty history of jeans. Jo March would have loved it.
