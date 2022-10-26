1) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:02 p.m., Fox. For the second straight night, Halloween episodes fill the line-up. In this one, a trip to the psychic brings opposite reactions: Cheryl feels cursed; Barb (Jamie Pressly) suddenly has fresh lust — in a surprising direction. It’s a so-so episode, but has a big finish … leading into “Call Me Kat,” complete with a costume party. This will be one of the final five episodes to include Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at 67.
2) “Station 19,” 8 p.m., ABC Here’s another Halloween episode, this one on the drama side. There’s an emergency at a Halloween carnival … the station hosts trick-or-treaters … a prank war breaks out … and Jack feels haunted by a ghost from his past. That’s followed by “Grey’s Anatomy” and Halloween at the hospital, where Levi feels stress from overwork.
3) “Ghosts,” 8:30 p.m., CBS. This is a natural show for Halloween episodes. Tonight, a séance calls up someone from Hetty’s past. That follows a ”Young Sheldon” in which Sheldon becomes a dorm resident advisor, his parents become more amorous and his grandma expands her gambling empire.
4) Halloween movies. You’ll find plenty of the scary ones today on AMC, Syfy and BBC America. And the fun ones? Freeform has the original “Ghostbusters” films at 3 (1984) and 5:30 p.m. (1989) and the reboot (2016) at 8; they link clever scripts with big sight gags. And the Cartoon Network has “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo” (2022) at 7 p.m., with Halloween episodes of “Bob’s Burgers” (9 and 9:30) and “American Dad” (10).
5) ALSO: Thursdays always bring two strong 10 p.m. choices. On FX is the much-praised “Atlanta” (this time rerunning at 10:49 and 11:38); it claims the episode is about the making of “A Goofy Movie.” And on ABC is “Alaska Daily,” which has had one great episode, surrounded by two good ones. Tonight, the main investigation continues, while the paper also focuses on the State Fair, with Gabriel getting his first story assignment.
