1) “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All,” 8-10 p.m., CBS. Yes, Carey will forever be linked with “All I Want For Christmas is You.” It hit No. 1 on Billboard in 2019 — 25 years after its debut; by then, it had sold 14 million physical records and topped $60 million in royalties. But she’s shown power and passion on songs from “O Holy Night” to “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Here’s the concert she did in two nights last weekend at Madison Square Garden.
2) “Ghosts,” 10 and 10:30 p.m., CBS. If you missed Thursday’s “Ghostmas” two-parter, savor this quick rerun. Jay’s sister returns, bringing a platonic friend. Soon. Sam has a scheme to link them … while the ghosts have a wild scheme to let her romance one of their own, Trevor.
3) Christmas animation, ABC. Here are some popular ones, in opposite styles. “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” (8 p.m.), from 1970, is a leisurely hour, led by former movie stars Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney.”Prep & Landing” and its sequel (9 and 9:30), from 2009 and 2001, are sleekly paced looks at Santa’s tech team.
4) “OWN Spotlight,” 11 p.m., Oprah Winfrey Network. A year ago, Quinta Brunson was still a near-unknown; now the honors pour in. She won an Emmy for writing the “Abbott Elementary” pilot; she also drew nominations (Emmy and now Golden Globe) for best series and actress. And TV Guide has put the show at No. 1 on the year’s 10-best list. Here, she chats with Winfrey.
5) And more. The three-night Lego special is at its midpoint (8-9 p.m., Fox), alongside interesting movies: Kenneth Branagh’s lush “Death on the Nile” (2022), 7:50 p.m., HBO … an animated “Grinch” (2018), 8 p.m., HBO … and “Last Christmas,” 8:30, Freeform. If you accept it’s bizarre concept, “Last Christmas” is a lovely film.
