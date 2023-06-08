1) “SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. Twice, this has survived almost being banished. CBS canceled it for next season … then reversed itself and gave it a final 13 episodes. It planned to bump it for a reality show, starting tonight … then pushed that back two months. So here is “SWAT” in its usual spot, with a rerun from last October: The unit’s armored vehicle has been stolen and could be used in a terrorist attack.
2) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m., CBS. A plane crash ignites a monstrous fire that has the inmate crew working with a civilian team. That rerun is followed by a “Blue Bloods” one that has the brothers (Danny and Jamie) disagreeing about a gang-related shooting. Also, their sister (Erin) worries, when a lawyer in her office jeopardizes a case involving her nephew.
3) “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+) and “Flamin’ Hot” (Hulu). Two real-life stories are dramatized by streaming networks. “Room” has Tom Holland (from the Spider-Man in movies) as the first person to use a multiple-personality defense in a murder trial; it has three episodes today, then seven more weekly. “Flamin’ Hot” has Jesse Garcia as a guy who rose from maintenance worker to top food executive. It’s a movie, directed by Eva Longoria.
4) More streaming. “Tribunal Justice” begins today on Freevee. It’s a court show produced by Judy Sheindlin (of “Judge Judy”), with her son Adam Levy as one of the three judges. Arriving earlier this week: The final season of “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix), a teen comedy-drama from Mindy Kaling … “Tar” (Amazon Prime), the Oscar-nominated movie … And “Based on a True Story” (Paramount+), a witty eight-parter with Kaley Cuoco.
5) ALSO: The fourth game of the best-of-seven basketball finals has Denver at Miami. That’s 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with pre-game at 8. Also at 8: NBC reruns its second “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,” TBS has the epic “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) and Lifetime has an “enhanced edition” of its music documentary, “TLC Forever.”
