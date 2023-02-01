1) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:01 p.m., Fox. Here’s the season-finale — and, alas, maybe the series-finale — for this erratic show, which is sometimes funny and always interesting. Tonight, Barb and Kelly are determined to prove the town should be the permanent home of the Butter Bust Museum. Also, the pastor has been distracted lately; his assistant, Mandy, is in charge of blessing the town’s animals. At 9:30, “Call Me Kat” has a Smoky Mountains road trip.
2) “Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m., Fox. We’re a week from the finale, with just four chefs left. Tonight, they prepare a seafood dish, while Gordon Ramsay sees if they notice his sabotage attempts. One chef will be sent home and the others go to the finale.
3) “Poker Face,” Peacock. This brilliant show keeps concocting fresh mysteries. The smartest part this time is the murder, plotted by former 1960s rebels. Charlie — on the lam and doing low-profile jobs — works at their nursing home and befriends them. It’s a wonderfully cast hour, with Judith Light and S. Epatha Merkerson as the rebels, K. Callen as their rival, Simon Helberg of “Big Bang” as an enigmatic chap and the ever-luminous Natasha Lyonne as Charlie.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. It’s been a slow stretch, with only one three new episodes in the last 12 weeks. But now “Sheldon” — and the rest of CBS’ Thursday line-up — is new. Previously, Sheldon rejected the university’s attempt to get most of the money from his database idea. He plans to do it alone … but now learns the school is making a competing version.
5) “The Hammer” (2023), 8 p.m., Lifetime. Just when you think all Lifetime movies are the same, you gets this dandy exception. Reba McEntire plays a Nevada judge (based on a real-life official) with a no-nonsense approach. The result has humor, humanity and an interesting story. Also at 8: “Good Will Hunting” (1997) on Showtime and the original “Top Gun” (1986) on the Paramount Network. At 9:30 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies has “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.