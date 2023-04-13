1) “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season-opener, Amazon Prime. A great show starts its final season with broad strokes. First is a fascinating flashforward to Esther as a young woman; then we’re back to the 1950s and her mom Midge in despair, her comedy career sputtering. Her agent must move quickly, focusing on a late-night show. There’s an odd Thanksgiving and, as usual, crackling-good dialog.
2) “Next at the Kennedy Center,”10-11:30 p.m., PBS. This show finally gets it right. Its first efforts had too much talk — often bland and repetitive — and too little performing. Not this time. “Next” instantly leaps into a full-length modern-dance piece by Ballet Hispanico, telling the passionate story of Eva Peron. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa choreographed ti beautifully, with Dandara Veiga and others drawing potent emotion, to the propulsive music of Peter Salem.
3) “SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. An all-rerun night for CBS starts with this hour, the first half of a two-parter that opened the season. Hondo and his military pal Joe are in Bangkok to train with Thailand’s SWAT team. Then they find a heroin operation with ties to Los Angeles.
4) “Now Hear This,” 9 p.m., PBS. After his Argentine romp last week, Scott Yoo is back to his more traditional turf — the European settings of the classical masters. This hour has great Robert Schumann music, plus a discussion of mental illness in the creative geniuses, including Schumann, Vincent van Gogh and poet Robert Burns.
5) ALSO: “Grand Crew”, which has been excellent lately, has a so-so episode at 8:30 on NBC; stick with it, though, because there’s a key development at the end. And Apple TV+ — already hot with “Ted Lasso” and “Schmigagoon” — launches two more: “The Last Thing He Told Me” stars Jennifer Garner in a seven-parter; “Jane” has a 10-year-old using abundant idealism and imagination, while trying to emulate Jane Goodall and save the world’s animals.
