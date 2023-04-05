1) Jeremy Renner interview, 10 p.m., ABC. Renner’s career had been thriving — two Oscar nominations (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town”), a series (“Mayor of Kingstown”) and steady work as Hawkeye in the Marvel movies. Then he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow, breaking eight ribs, a shoulder and both ankles; a lung collapsed and his life was in danger. Now, three months later, he talks with Dianne Sawyer about the accident and his recovery.
2) “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” debut, Paramount+. “Grease” was set in 1958, with tough-talking girls mocking sweet Sandy. Now this series goes back four years, to see how that Pink Ladies gang began. It may take a while to get involved with the characters; in the mean time, however, talented young performers offer some zesty, ‘50s-style song and dance.
3) “Animal Control,” 9 p.m., Fox. The usual work woes — a big dog, a REALLY big fish — provide the visual fun, but the best humor comes in the characters. Emily (the always-terrific Vella Lovell) has a thing for Shred, the boyish ex-snowboarder, but he’s wrapped up (almost literally) in a bright-eyed sort who shares his ceaseless enthusiasm. The result brings subtly clever moments.
4) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. After airing one of its best episodes ever, “Sheldon,” alas, has a one-week rerun break. That’s happened before: A delightful episode saw the birth of Mandy’s and Georgie’s baby … with no one remembering to pick up Missy after school. That was followed by a two-week basketball break, another great episode (Missy stole the truck and left) … and now a rerun: Mandy sees that Georgie and his grandma have a gambling den.
5) “Grey’s Anatony,” 9 p.m., ABC. When the patient is a rodeo bull-rider, the doctors have to address their own biases. Also, Simone can’t find someone to be her maid of honor and Mika take drastic steps to pay down her student debt.
