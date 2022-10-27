1) “Dia de los Muertos,” 9 p.m., PBS. Here’s a fine way to celebrate Day of the Dead (four days early) — or any day. Three great bands — Los Lobos, Ozomatli and the female mariachi quartet Flor de Tolache — perform in an underground Tennessee club before a costumed crowd. You’ll hear spectacular vocals (mostly in Spanish), soaring brass, driving percussion and gifted guitarists, The two-group finale will wake the dead and delight the living.
2) World Series opener, 8 p.m. ET, Fox, preview at 7. For the first time in years, two very-rested teams reach the Series. The Phillies needed only five games to win a best-of-seven series; the Astros needed only four. Now each team has had four days off, giving them their top starters and fresh bullpens. The Astros won 106 games (of 162) in the regular season; the Phillies won only 87. Then again, the Cardinals won 83 in 2006, then were the Series champs.
3) “College Bowl” finale, 8 and 9 p.m., NBC. While baseball starts its big moment, two football guys have a quiz show. Peyton Manning hosts, with his brother Cooper as sidekick. The first hour has the semi-finals, with Columbia, Georgia, Penn State and Brigham Young; the second has the finals.
4) “Confess, Fletch” (2022), 9 p.m., Showtime. After a long delay, the Fletch character (from Gregory Mcdonald novels) reached theaters — for a micro-moment. The first two films, starring Chevy Chase, were in 1985 and ‘89; this one, starring Jon Hamm, reached a few theaters (making only a half-million dollars), before going to Amazon Prime and now Showtime. It’s a comedy/mystery, with Fletch probing an art heist and becoming a murder suspect.
5) ALSO: The streamers want to fill Halloween. Netflix — which launched an anthology (“Cabinet of Curiosities”) and a tense movie (“The Good Nurse”) earlier this week — now has animated demons in “Wendell & Wild”; Amazon Prime has the “Devil’s Hour” series.
