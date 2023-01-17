1) “That ‘90s Show” debut, Netflix. For eight years, “That ‘70s Show” gave us nostalgia, humor and some fresh young stars. Now Topher Grace and Laura Prepon return briefly as Eric and Donna, but the focus is on their smart and snarky teen, spending the summer with her grandparents (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp). She meets the son of Kelso and Jackie, who — no surprise here — turns out to be flirty and charming.
2) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. An all-rerun night on CBS starts with Mandy, who is pregnant, needing a new place to stay. Georgie (the father of her child) is a decent chap … except he lied about his age when he was 17 and she was 28. Also, Sheldon is caught between sides of an ethical dilemma and his mother tries writing. That leads into “Ghosts,” with a podcast exploring Alberta’s death.
3) “Welcome to Flatch,” 9:01 p.m., Fox. In a rerun of the Halloween episode, a trip to the psychic draws opposite reactions — Cheryl feels cursed, Barb feels fresh lust. It’s a so-so episode overall, but has a surprising finish. That leads into a “Call Me Kat” rerun with two “Big Bang” co-stars: Mayim Bialik stars; Kevin Sussman (the comic-store owner on “Big Bang”) plays a competing bar-owner.
4) “So Help Me Todd,” 9 p.m., CBS. Our calendar is getting confused: The Halloween “Flatch” collides with a Thanksgiving “Todd.” Todd’s mom is upset that he’s the only one coming to her dinner; he tries to convince his long-absent brother to show up.
5) “Walker,” 8 p.m., CW. It’s a busy time for Walker, the Texas ranger. He tries to resolve a hostage situation that soon leads to something more; also, a lunch leads to an awkward encounter with someone from his past. And in “Walker: Independence,” at 9 p.m., his ancestor, Abby Walker, starts to doubt everything she believed.
