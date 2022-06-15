1) Watergate documentaries, 6 p.m. to midnight, History; 9-11 p.m., CBS. It was 50 years ago today that five men were arrested for a break-in at Democratic headquarters in the Watergate complex. The cover-up and investigation brought the end of the Nixon presidency. Now CBS has a new documentary and History repeats its film by Oscar-winner Charles Ferguson. Both interview reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. CBS has past interviews with Nixon, John Dean and H.R, Haldeman; History has Dean, John McCain, Dan Rather and more.
2) “Come Dance With Me,” 8 p.m., CBS. A week from the finals, this is down to four duos. Mia Clark, 10, and Emily Tatoosi, 12, dance with their moms; Avery Khoundara, 11, and Kennedy Ray Thompson, 10, are with their dads. And then? We’ll estimate there are 23 people on the planet who are interested in this show and the Watergate documentary that follows.
3) “Rigoletto,” 9 p.m., PBS. Verdi’s classic tragedy has been moved to the 1920s, in a Metropolitan Opera production from Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher. Quinn Kelsey has the title role, with Rosa Feola as Gilda. The radiant Isabel Leonard, who starred in the Met’s recent “Cinderella,” hosts.
4) “Jerry & Marge Go Large,” any time, Paramount+. Jerry Selbee had just sold his convenience store and was settling into a sort of retirement in Evart, a Michigan town of 1,900. Then Selbee — who has a math degree from Western Michigan University — spotted e a glitch in a multi-state lottery called Winfall. He organized friends into a force that netted $8 million. The story is told here, with Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening as Selbee and his wife Marge.
5) Morte movies. Netflix debuts “Spiderhead,” with Chris Hemsworth as a scientist, using prisoners to experiment on mine-altering drugs. That comes two days after Netflix introduced “God’s Favorite Idiot” (a comedy with Melissa McCarthy in support of her husband, Ben Falcone).
