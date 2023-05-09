1) “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” 9 p.m., ABC. After four decades of spinning the letters for “Wheel,” Vanna White might have picked up some skill at guessing the puzzles. We’ll see tonight, when she competes with Ken Jennings (whose “Jeopardy Masters” tournament continues at 8 p.m.) and another “Jeopardy” genius, Mayim Bialik. “The Game Show Show” follows at 10 p.m.
2) “Single Drunk Female” season-finale, 10 and 10:30 p.m., Freeform. The first episode finds several people ready to unburden themselves of secrets; in TV shows, that rarely goes well. The second sees Brit and Joel throw a divorce part. And both episodes of this excellent comedy-drama see Sam fidgeting about living with her mom; the second hour resolves that and would be a pretty good series-finale, if the show doesn’t return next year.
3) “The Masked Singer,” 8 p.m., Fox. After eliminating some serious singers (Michael Bolton, Sara Evans, Debbie Gibson, Dee Snider) in the early weeks, this has seen plenty of ringers last longer. In the last couple weeks, it dumped a model (Olivia Culpo), a football player (Keenan Allen) and an actress (Alicia Witt). Now it’s down to Macaw, Medusa and the five-person California Roll. One act will be ousted; the others advance to next week’s finals.
4) “Nature,” 8 p.m., PBS. Over the next three Wednesdays, we get a rerun of the gorgeous “Wild Scandinavia” series. That starts with the coastline … which there’s a lot of. Scandinavia has 70,000 miles of coasts, we’re told, if you count the 16,000 miles of fjords. It also has 30,000 islands … and creatures who need them. Seals crawl ashore, give birth, then have just 18 days to fill their babies with all the knowledge (and milk) they’ll need to survive.
5) “Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m., NBC. Hailey Upton fights for her life (again) and the team scrambles to save her (again). That wraps up a strong night for the Chicago shows, which have new episodes each Wednesday through May 24, the final day of the official season. On “Chicago Med” (8 p.m.), Marcel and Halstead battle the hospital policies; on “Fire,” Kidd bonds with a homeless victim.
