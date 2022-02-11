1) Olympic figure-skating gala, 11:30 p.m. ET, NBC. Here’s a chance for all the medal-winners to show off. There are no rules, no judges — just flash, flair and fun. That will include Nathan Chen, the American who won individual gold, and the ice dancers who concluded after the Super Bowl. The women will compete live on the USA Network early Tuesday (4-9:25 a.m.) and Thursday (5-9 a.m.), rerunning at night on NBC. Pairs have a similar plan, Friday and Saturday.
2) Olympic conclusion. The closing ceremony will be 8-10:30 p.m. ET Sunday, but there’s a lot before then. That afternoon (2-5 p.m.), NBC repeats the gala; all week, USA has men’s hockey, with the semi-finals at 11:10 p.m. Thursday and 8:45 a.m. Friday. The gold-medal hockey games are 11:05 p.m. Wednesday on NBC (women) and 11:10 p.m. Saturday on USA (men). Others — speedskating, skiing, ski-jumping, more — continue on USA and NBC.
3) “Abraham Lincoln” opener, 8-10:32 p.m. Sunday, History; continues through Tuesday. Presidential profiles are a specialty for this channel. It reruns Washington (8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Grant (2-8 p.m.), then tops them with Lincoln, whose life is rich with contrasts. A melancholy man, he rippled with humor … uneducated, he was brilliant and well-read … after losing often, he won the presidency. This ranges from a painful childhood to the agony of the Civil War.
4) “State of the Union,” 10 p.m. today through Friday, Sundance; concludes next week. Consider this a wonderfully perverse Valentine’s Day choice: Ten minutes watching a couple squabble while waiting to see a marriage counselor. The dialog (by novelist Nick Hornby) is quick and clever; the actors are superb, with Brendan Gleeson at war with a changing world and Patricia Clarkson trying to change her life. There are 10-minute chunks on 10 weekdays.
5) Valentine’s Day shows. There are plenty of shows today that offer romance. On “The Bachelor” (8-10 p.m., ABC), Clayton Echard, 28, starts by choosing between Genevieve Paris, 26, a bartender, and Shanae Ankney, 29, a recruiter; then he takes the 11 survivors to Croatia. Movie marathons are on Hallmark (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Turner Classic Movie, peaking with “The Way We Were” (1973) at 8 p.m. ET; the superb “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) is 10:30 p.m. on Pop.
6) “Queens” season-finale, 10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC. As they prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, the women find lives and careers in chaos. They miss Brianna, who faked her death and left. (Eve, who plays her, wanted to leave the show during her pregnancy, but might return if there’s another season.) Also, Valeria is preparing for her solo tour. Meanwhile, Naomi meets an old boyfriend, with fresh questions about who is JoJo’s biologic father.
7) “Nova,” 9 p.m. Wednesday, PBS. On a week when new, scripted episodes are rare, it’s a great time to for nature films — including two with David Attenborough, 95. “Attenborough’s Global Adventure” (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America) takes him from Galapagos to the Borneo caves; on “Nova,” he views fossils from a time shared by mammoths and humans. That’s preceded at 8 p.m. by a splendid “Nature,” with billions of sardines pursued by sharks, dolphins and birds.
8) “United States of Al,” 8:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS. Like other Chuck Lorre shows — from “Big Bang” and “Mom” to “B Positive” — this blends humor and characters who are layered and likable, with serious detours. After six years in Afghanistan, Riley had trouble adjusting at home; separated from his wife, he lives with his dad (also an ex-Marine), his sister (whose fiancé died in war) and his Afghan translator. In this strong rerun, emotions peak on Veterans Day.
9) “In the Heat of the Night” (1967), 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Turner Classic Movies. Two great actors, Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger, collide in a film that’s entertaining and moving. It won five Oscars, including best picture and actor (Steiger). Now it leads a 24-hour marathon of films with Poitier, who died last month at 94. It’s followed by “The Defiant Ones” at 10 and more, closing Sunday with “To Sir, With Love,” 2 p.m.; “Lillies of the Field,” 4 p.m. and “A Patch of Blue,” 6.
10) “The Walking Dead” return (AMC) and “All Creatures Great and Small” season-finale (PBS), both 9 p.m. Sunday. Two opposite — VERY opposite — shows have key episodes. “Dead” is back from a four-month break, with a brutal battle at Meridian and a fierce rainstorm in Alexandria. “Creature” jumps ahead to Christmas, with James and Helen finally together. The concern turns to a wealthy widow and her dog; the result is warm, involving and well-crafted.
