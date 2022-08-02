Every day is different at Missaukee Conservation District, but one thing remains the same for all Michigan Conservation Districts. Conservation Districts (CDs) are managed by a locally elected five-member board of directors. Explanation about how this legally came about will be shared later in this article.
The locally elected five-member board of directors is responsible for planning and creating policy for the local conservation district. They hire qualified staff (such as managers and technicians) to conduct and carry out the approved programs and activities. These programs then provide technical assistance, information, and education to assist people to properly manage their natural resources.
Conservation districts across the state provide a variety of natural resource services to their constituents. In general, a conservation district covers one county, but there are several in our state that cover 1.5 to three counties. The Missaukee Conservation District is in the process of scanning the needs of our local community. Results will be gathered to establish our priorities for the next five years. We’re receiving input through September 1 with the incentive that, if name and contact information are provided, you’ll be entered into a drawing to receive $50 (1st) or a 2021-23 Missaukee County Plat Book (2nd). The survey is available at www.missaukeecd.org.
Next steps will be to continue to work in partnership with others involved in conservation to set local priorities and action plans, then implement those plans to solve natural resource problems.
The pandemic created a pause in having local elections, which means there are four board positions that are up for election, two 4-year and two 3-year positions. The board meets monthly, sometimes more depending on need. Board members serve as the spokesmen in our community to promote conservation, listen to community needs, encourage resource users and public entities to become aware of and use the services of the district. Associate directors are appointed and don’t have voting rights, but serve as a valuable asset to the board with their knowledge and expertise. Quite often associate directors then become an elected director.
If you are interested in serving on the board, please download a petition from www.missaukeecd.org, obtain at minimum 5 Missaukee County resident signatures and submit to Missaukee Conservation District by Friday, August 12. By law, petitions must be turned in 60 days prior to the election. This will take place Wednesday, October 12, at Dick Haven Farm, McBain. More details will be forthcoming.
If you’d like to know how Conservation Districts came about, it gets a little complex and wordy. Historically, CDs were created under the provisions of Michigan’s Soil Conservation District Law, Act 297 of Public Act of 1937, as amended, which is a direct result of the Dust Bowl and the government’s plan to assist farmers. Hugh Hammond Bennett, known as the father of soil conservation, saw what was happening to our nation’s soil in the early 1930s and convinced Congress to act. They did this through the establishment of the Soil Conservation Service (SCS), currently known as the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). An excellent documentary on the Dust Bowl is available on YouTube by searching for Dust Bowl by Ken Burns. A brief video is also on our website.
Hugh also realized that people who are locally known are usually better received than someone from the Federal government who’s there to help you. The first Conservation District was created in North Carolina in 1937. In 1994 CD Law was made part of the Compiled Environmental Code, Part 93 of Act 451 of 1994, as amended. A CD is a locally controlled resource management agency created by concerned landowners (farmers in this case). Missaukee came into existence in May 1949 when a local group of farmers — Ben Shetenhelm, Tom Berghouse, Ralph K. Baas, Henry Doll and Wilford Coffee — applied to the Michigan Department of State to organize the Missaukee Soil Conservation District.
It’s always an exciting time to be part of a Conservation District. Assisting people with their land be the best it can be, listening to their passions, serving as the gateway to natural resources, partnering with many agencies to get the work done and always providing an answer to the curious.
Sherry Blaszak is the District Manager for Missaukee Conservation District, 6180 W. Sanborn Road, Lake City, 231-839-7193, sherry.blaszak@macd.org.
