1) Tony Awards, 8 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS; preview 6:30 on Pluto. Each year, this is packed with great music numbers — usually from every nominated musical, new or revival. It briefly seemed doomed by the writers strike, but a compromise gives us a no-script show. Expect music from host Ariana DeBose, plus “Sweeney Todd,” “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” “Parade,” “Some Like It Hot,” “New York, New York,” Kimberly Akimbo,” “& Juliet” and “Shucked.”
2) “Cruel Summer” season-opener, 9 and 10 p.m. today, Freeform. Teen shows aren’t known for deep drama and nuanced performances, but the first season had both. So does the second, with a new setting and characters. Sadie Stanley (who was Brea, Adam’s girlfriend in “The Goldbergs”) is perfect as a brainy kid in a pleasant town. Then a worldly exchange student (Lexi Underwood) arrives, thrusting her into crises over two summers and a winter.
3) “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” season-opener, 10 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, FXX. TV has plenty of normal folks whose situation comedies last a few years. Then there’s “Sunny,” the longest-running non-cartoon sitcom ever. As its 16th season (two more than “Ozzie & Harriet”) starts, people are berserk. The opener has a clever chat about inflation, then some funny schemes. The second is darker, with relatives, toilet gags and Frank’s pistol.
4) “Stars on Mars” debut, 8 p.m. today, Fox. It might have been too expensive to send stars to the real Mars, so they’ll colonize a fake one, with William Shatner, 92, sending instructions. The colonists include athletes (Ronda Rousey, Lance Armstrong, Adam Rippon, Richard Sherman), comedian Natasha Leggero, singer Tinashe, restaurateur Tom Schwartz and more, including Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.
5) “American Ninja Warrior” opener, 8-10 p.m. today, NBC. After showing the women’s championship last week, “Ninja” launches its 15th season.
The first two rounds are in Los Angeles, with the finals in Las Vegas, To get there, contestants clear six obstacles in a prescribed time, including an 18-and-a-half-foot wall. “Ninjja” reruns at 7 p.m. Sunday; it’s followed by “Weakest Link” (with eight drag queens) today and an “America’s Got Talent” rerun Sunday.
6) “The Right to Exist,” 10 p.m. Tuesday, ABC. On the day that his memoir (“Pageboy”) reaches book stores, here’s a profile of Elliot Page, 36. Originally known as Ellen Page, he received an Academy Award nomination for best-supporting actress, playing a pregnant teen in the 2007 “Juno.” Then, in December of 2020, he came out as a transgender man. In the “Umbrella Academy” streaming series, his character did the same, going from Vanya to Viktor.
7) “MasterChef” and “Food Stars,” 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. Where would Fox be, if no one had invented food? Its top summer shows are food-oriented. At 9 p.m. Monday, there’s the season-opener of “Crime Scene Kitchen,” with Joel McHale hosting; on Wednesday, Gordon Ramsay’s shows are back-to-back. First, the auditions continue for home chefs. Then pros try entrepreneur skills; they create a food-and-wine pairing, then pitch to wine experts.
8) Basketball finals, 8:30 p.m. ET. Wednesday and Friday, ABC, pregame at 8. The third and fourth games of the best-of-seven series move to Miami, which is used to this. The Heat reached the finals six previous times in their 24-year existence (including four straight with LeBron James), winning three times. The Denver Nuggets are in their first finals in 46 NBA years. Meanwhile, hockey finals are 8 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday on TNT.
9) “Never Have I Ever,” Thursday, Netflix. Mindy Kaling turns life’s phases into comedy-dramas. “The Mindy Project” ran six years on Fox, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is filming its third for Max and this high school show has its fourth and final one. Also streaming are movies: “Flamin’ Hot” is Friday on Hulu; “Tar” (Tuesday on Amazon Prime), drew six Oscar nominations, including best actress — Cate Blanchett as a crumbling orchestra conductor — and best picture.
10) ALSO: CW, which is getting out of the superhero business, is down to its last three Wednesdays of “Superman & Lois” and “Gotham Knights.” ABC has three straight “Judge Steve Harvey” reruns on Thursday; new episodes resume six days later. CBS has “SWAT” reruns back in their spot at 8 p.m. Fridays; a reality show had been scheduled, but it will wait until August. And at 8 p.m. Saturday, NBC has “Inspiring America: The Inspiration List.”
