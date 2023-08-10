1) “Stand Up to Cancer,” 8 p.m. Saturday, ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and more. Every two years, forces combine for comedy sketches and talks, raising millions for cancer research. This show, the eighth, comes during the writers’ and actors’ strikes, so it will rerun sketches with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Melissa McCarthy Bill Hader and more. It also reruns music by The Who, Brittany Howard and the widow of Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer at 43.
2) “The Wonder Years” finale, 9 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, ABC. A so-so season ends with two surprisingly good episodes. Both have large stories, mixing comedy (which some “Wonder” episodes have overlooked) and drama. First, Dean’s dad fumes when his more-successful brother (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) makes a splash on their father’s 75th birthday. Then this family (in 1969 Alabama) plans a whirlwind week — a college in Texas and Disneyland.
3) “Crime Scene Kitchen” finale, 9 p.m. today, Fox. For the second straight summer, Fadi Odeh and T Lawrence-Simon are brightening a cooking show. Last year, they were opponents in “The Great Chocolate Showdown”; Fadi finished sixth, T tied for runner-up. This time, they were one of 12 duos, half of them classically trained. Fadi and T are the only self-taught cooks in the final three. In fact, T also performs as and teaches circus aerialists.
4) “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” finale, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Fox. Yes, Fox has a two food-finale week. This one has three finalists, vying for a $250,000 in one company. Lan Ho makes coffee from Vietnamese-grown beans. Chris Kanik makes high-tech energy drinks. Caroline D’Amore has been a socialite (long-time friend of Paris Hilton), model and actress; she grew up in her father’s pizza business and now has a pasta sauce company.
5) “Justified: City Primeval,” 10 p.m. Tuesday, FX. A dangerous book, with notes about bribes, is in the hands of menacing Mansell and sweet-spirited Sweetie. Mansell has already used it to steal a valuable painting; now things get intense. Raylan — a U.S. marshal, transported to Detroit — is sleeping with Mansell’s lawyer; he’s also pursuing her client and a tangled case. This episode, the sixth of eight, is sometimes talky, sometimes lethal, always interesting.
6) “That’s My Jam” return, 10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. Now that “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” has concluded, this gets the spot behind “America’s Got Talent.” First, “AGT” looks back at its auditions, before starting live shows Aug. 22. Then “Jam” reruns an hour with the Bailey sisters competing against each other. Halle (the “Little Mermaid” star) teams with actor Simu Liu; Chloe is with Adam Lambert, the former “American Idol” runner-up.
7) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m. Thursday, CBS. Surrounded by changes — reality shows this summer, patched-up schedules for fall — “Sheldon” stays strong. Even these reruns make the Nielsen top-10. Now the show is back near the start of this season, filled with sharp twists. Sheldon’s mother lost her church job because of ill-feelings involving Georgie being an unwed father-to-be. The family finances are shaky and Sheldon and Missy try to help.
8) “CMT Summer Sessions,” 9 p.m. Friday, CMT, Most Fridays in July and August, CMT has a solo concert by a country star. This time, it brings them back together for a “90s Country” half-hour. “Strawberry Wine,” “Maybe It Was Memphis,” “A Little Too Late” and more are performed by Lee Brice (who hosts), Tanyya Tucker, Chris Janson, Breland and Ashley McBryde. A week later, McBryde’s solo concert will closes the season.
9) “761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers,” 8 p.m. Sunday, History. This night is filled with pioneering Black military units. Reruns tell of the Tuskegee Airmen (7 p.m.), the “Buffalo Soldiers” (10:03) and Civil War heroes (11:05). This new film, produced by Morgan Freeman, tells of the unit that had two years of grueling training. Sent to Europe after D-Day, it fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Its men won 11 Silver Stars and a Medal of Honor.
10) “The Winter King” debut, 9 p.m. Sunday, MGM+. This 10-parter is based on novels with a fresh view of King Arthur’s start. Arthur (Iain De Caestecker, who was Fitz the weapons whiz in “Agents of SHIELD”) is banished by his royal dad and discovered by Merlin. It’s an epic tale, surrounded by others — “Creed III” (2023) at 4:45 p.m., “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) at 6:45 and the first half of a ‘60s-scene documentary, “San Francisco Sounds,” at 10.
