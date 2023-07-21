1) “Dark Winds” season-opener, 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC. Under his stoic exterior, police Lt. Joe Leaphorn has deep layers of emotion. A mining explosion killed his son — his only child, because many Navajo women (including his wife, now a nurse) were sterilized after giving birth. Now he has a case that may be linked to the explosion. Like the first season, this is a six-week story, beautifully crafted, with understated perfection from Zahn McClarnon as Joe.
2) “Shark Week,” through Saturday, Discovery. “SharkFest” sprawls across the month on National Geographic, but the original — in its 35th year — packs everything into one week (also on Max). Alongside reruns, new episodes are 8-11 p.m. daily. Wednesday has a new look at high-leaping “Air Jaws” at 8, then visits Florida at 9 and ponders sharks that find cocaine at 10. Other sites include Bali, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal and the Bermuda Triangle.
3) “Children Ruin Everything” debut, 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday, CW. Astrid and James have two kids and a well-planned life. They’re happy … except for the chaos, commotion, fuss, frustration, spills, screams and annoyance. Meaghan Rath (“Hawaii Five-0”) is excellent as Astrid and the show is fairly funny … better, at least, than “Son of a Critch,” which debuts at 8 and 8:30. Both Canadian comedies will continue this fall, part of a CW makeover.
4) “America’s Got Talent,” 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. Simon Cowell’s idea — a talent show for any age or genre — has been adapted in 69 countries, from Azerbaijan to Slovenia. Cowell has judged for all 16 seasons of “Britain’s Got Talent” and the past eight in the U.S.; now he shows his favorite auditions from both. One, we’ll guess, was when Susan Boyle — then 48 and ignored — stunned British judges. She soon had the best-selling debut album in British history.
