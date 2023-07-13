1) “Moonshine,” 9 p.m., CW. In last week’s opener, life imploded for Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan). A busy Manhattan architect, she returned home to Nova Scotia with her two teens, for her aunt’s memorial service. She promptly learned that she’d inherited 43 percent of her family’s crumbling resort … and that her husband is cheating, Now she’s decided to stay in this chaotic place, as secrets and suspicions persist. She tries to make changes, starting with the “Goat Roast.”
2) “Family Law,” 8 p.m., CW. Like “Moonshine,” this is a Canadian series that tries to juggle light and serious stories. Most serious tonight is a court case about a trans teenager whose grandfather blocks access to hormone-replacement therapy. Meanwhile, as news of affairs percolates, anger builds. Abby’s half-brother fumes at their half-sister; Abby’s daughter is mad at her father.
3) “Tough as Nails,” 8 p.m., CBS. Suddenly, reality shows are obsessed with apples. “MasterChef” gave contestants “mystery boxes” full of apples; now this show takes contestants to an orchard and gives them challenges, including seeing how many bushels they can gather. Next, we might have apple couture on “Project Runway” and apple tossing on “WWE Smackdown.”
4) “Fire Country,” 9 p.m. CBS. There’s a deadly explosion in an abandoned mine. That rerun is followed by one on “Blue Bloods”: Danny races to catch a serial killer targeting young women; also, Erin is upset when Eddie (her sister-in-law) intervenes in a murder case and in her personal life.
5) “The Summer I Turned Pretty” season-opener, Amazon Prime. Here are the first three episodes of the second season, with Lola Tung as a teen navigating the changing friendships and romances of beach life. This is also a good movie night — the brilliant, Oscar-winning “Shakespeare in Love” (1998) at 6 p.m. on HBO the fun “Ocean’s 8” (2018) at 8 p.m. on TBS. Robert Redford as “The Candidate” (1972), at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies.
