1) “Grown-ish” season-opener, 10 p.m., Freeform. The early seasons, the focus was on Zoey, but now it’s her brother Andre’s second year in college. Tonight, he’s nudged by his dad to choose a major and by his friends to go to a music festival … where he meets rapper NLE Choppa. It’s an ambitious half-hour with two so-so stories — Andre’s indecision and Kiela’s effort to schedule everyone’s fun.
2) “Mayans M.C.,” 10 p.m.,. FX, rerunning at 11:30. There’s an immense dramatic impact from a sudden murder. “Mayans” does that brilliantly, but way too often — six times this week alone. Still, it’s powerful; one storyline — involving Emily Galindo, reluctant wife of a mob kingdom — reverberates through the episode. It’s beautifully crafted and reminds us that Sarah Bolger, like others in the cast, subtly conveys deep emotions.
3) “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” 10 p.m., FXX, rerunning at 10:30 and 11. This show rarely goes for big-time guest stars, which is probably just as well. Tonight, it has Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the “Breaking Bad” stars … except the guys only know Cranston from “Malcolm in the Middle” and assume Paul is a grown-up Malcolm. The plot flounders, before some strong moments at the end.
4) “LA Fire & Rescue,” 8 p.m., NBC. In the final minutes of the opener, we saw massive flames from a pellet warehouse. That fire — a big one — appears briefly at the start of this hour, then is the focus at the mid-point. Meanwhile, we see other calls — including catching a snake — and meet likable firefighters. One is struggling with post-divorce fatherhood; the other began training in 2000, when she was older (36) than other recruits and the lone female.
5) “The Wonder Years” (ABC) or “Riverdale” (CW), 9 p.m. “Riverdale,” a ‘50s drama, tonight views attacks on gays, Communists and comic books; “Wonder,” a comedy (but rarely funny), tonight views profiting off racial “blockbusting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.