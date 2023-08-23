1) “Great Performances,” 9 p.m., PBS. Each year, PBS wraps up its summer with this elegant Vienna concert. This year, Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts, opening with numbers from “Carmen” — the first show he led at the Metropolitan Opera. Elina Garanca sings beautifully … then returns for two more numbers. Things slow down at times, but close with “Bolero” — beautifully illustrated by silhouette dancers –and, as always, a Strauss waltz.
2) “CMT Summer Sessions” season-finale, 9 p.m., CMT, rerunning at 10. Here’s more end-of-summer music, in this case closing a line-up of country concerts. Ashley McBryde does some of her previous songs and debuts “Learn to Lie.”
3) “Moonshine” season-finale, 9 p.m., CW. Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) finally knows the truth about her family’s resort and its ties to drug-dealing. The next task is to find the drugs and reason with some shady buyers — while hosting the annual police fundraiser. That’s preceded by “Family Law,” which will have the season’s final two episodes next week.
4) “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” Netflix. This is a literally a family movie, with the Sandler family. Adam and his wife play a married couple, with their daughters playing the daughters. The younger one plans her Bat Mitzvah party, amid fallings-out with her best friend. Two other comedies stream today: the anthology “Inside No. 9” on BritBox and the hectic “Vacation Friends 2” (with John Cena and Lil Rel Howery) on Hulu.
5) ALSO: On the eve of the first few college football games, the pros still are in their pre-season; at 8 p.m. ET, CBS has the Lions-Panthers game. Then again, some sports fans might re-watch the first two “Rocky” films; they’re at 7 and 9 p.m. on Vice and at 8 and 10 on MGM+. There are no CBS crime-dramas tonight, but ABC has a “Will Trent” rerun at 8 p.m.
