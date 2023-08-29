1) “Archer” season-openers, 10 and 10:30 p.m., FXX; rerunning hourly until 3:30 a.m. The 14th and final season of this animated action-comedy finds Sterling Archer still convinced he’s the world’s greatest spy. In this two-parter, however, he’s working with a woman who matches him in skill, beauty and ego. Meanwhile, Lana is the boss, worrying about budgets, human-resource issues and a skeleton in the office wall. That result is erratic, but entertaining.
2) “MasterChef,” 8 and 9 p.m., Fox. The first challenge involves a wide variety of fish; the second involves food that people might order in a stadium. That’s natural turf for Jennifer Maune, a former cheerleader. Or for Kolby Chandler, whose dad (Thornton Chandler) spent three-plus years as a Dallas Cowboys tight end, prior to an injury. But it’s new to Lizzie Hartman, whose home state (Alaska) lacks stadiums. The result is varied and interesting.
3) “The Conners,” 8-10 p.m., ABC. After being on the shelf all summer, this above-average comedy offers four reruns. At 8 p.m., the death of a long-ago teacher brings back old classmates of Dan and Jackie. At 8:30, Mark needs a driver’s license … but Darlene is a frantic teacher. At 9, someone must take custody of a jaded nephew until he turns 18. And at 9:30, Louise accidentally sends a rude text.
4) “Night Court,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., NBC. At a time when situation comedies are floundering, two started strong — “Roseanne” (now “The Conners”) and “Night Court.” Both took hits from the past, hired the old stars — most of them for “Roseanne,” one for “Night Court” — and updated slightly. “Night Court,” like the original, has been frantic but fun. It gets the most frantic in the second rerun, when a “blood moon” brings the weirdest cases.
5) “Once Upon a Time in Northern Island” conclusion, 10 p.m., PBS. For almost 30 years, “the troubles” raged. “We just thought we would always have (it),” one man recalls. “There was an acceptable level of violence.” Then, after countless failed attempts, a cease-fire was reached. “Oh my God,” one person exclaims. “There’s an end to all this?” Viewed largely through two men who were widowed by the fighting, it’s a moving finale.
