1) “Young Sheldon,” 8 p.m., CBS. For most of these first six seasons, Missy has been unnoticed and underappreciated. She’s not as smart as one brother (Sheldon) or as troublesome as the other (Georgie), but has ample people skills. With the focus on Mandy’s baby, she anew. Then — at the end of an episode that reran Wednesday — she stole her dad’s truck. Tonight she finds her friend Paige (a young genius who’s a college drop-out) and tries a joy ride.
2) “The Blacklist,” 8 p.m., NBC. Next week, this smart show wraps its 10th and final season with a two-hour episode. Lately, we’ve seen a congressman investigate the task force.; tonight, Cooper is surprised to be summoned by the attorney general. Also, Red visits dear friends
3) “The Lincoln Lawyer” new season, Netflix. The first season offered a clever mix of humor and drama. Scrambling to get by, a lawyer sometimes worked out of his car, helped or hindered by his two ex-wives, he tackled one big case and some fun, little ones. Now comes a 10-part follow-up.
4) Ocean things. Sure, lots of scary things emerge from the ocean. After a day of shark-y reruns, the National Geographic Channel has three new “When Sharks Attack” hours. The first, at 8 p.m.,, probes the effects of color; the next two study fierce attacks on both coasts — in New York (9 p.m.) and then California (10). But nice things also emerge, at least in fiction. At 8 p.m., MGM+ has Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah in the mermaid delight, “Splash” (1984).
5) Games and such. At 8 p.m., ABC has the second episode of “Generation Gap,” followed by a new “The Chase” and a “Press Your Luck” rerun. At 9, Bravo has the fifth episode of “Operation Runway.” It’s preceded by reruns of the third and fourth ones, at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
