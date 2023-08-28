1) “Justified: City Primeval” finale, 10 p.m., FX. This started as a light, bright tale, then turned brutal. Now the manic Mansell is pitted against Raylan (Timothy Olyphant), the stoic U.S. marshal who is sleeping with Mansell’s lawyer. Both men have been hauled away by mobsters, while cops are framing someone else for Manseill’s murders. It’s a complicated story that seems to end early, then re-starts, then DOES end early, leaving room for some warm surprises.
2) “Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland,” 9 and 10 p.m., PBS. This potent, three-night documentary began Monday with rage on both sides. Now “it gets deep and dark and murky,” says a retired cop. We meet a star-struck teen who had posters of IRA guys, then spent five years in prison … a cop’s wife “in a quiet, wee village” … a young mom who was startled when her husband held up a bank. For decades, one person says, vengeance was “just a way of life.”
3) Mysteries, streaming. A new season of Acorn’s “The Chelsea Detective” has just started, with a movie-length tale arriving each Monday for four weeks. This week’s story — murder at an elite art gallery — is clever and complex. On the light side, Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” has a new episode today, eyeing romance questions for Oliver, Mabel — and Charles (Steve Martin), who woke from a panicky fog to learn he’s now engaged.
4) Sports splurge. Three sports compete for attention. Tennis? The U.S. Open begins, from noon to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2. Baseball? Catch a game (Brewers-Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET, TBS) or a terrific movie (“Moneyball,” 2011, 7:45 p.m., HBO). Football?. “Hard Knocks” continues at 10 p.m. on HBO, tracing training camp with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets; also, some viewers get the Movies digital channel, with “Brian’s Song” (1971) at 8.
5) ALSO: “America’s Got Talent” is in its live portion now, with viewers voting. That’s 8-10 p.m. on NBC, with the results Wednesday. Movies include the epic “Spartacus” (1960), at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies, and Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” (2022), at 10 on Showtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.