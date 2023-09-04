1) “Inside the NFL” season-opener, 8 p.m., CW. It was 30 years ago that Fox created a fresh, fun football studio show, with .Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw at the core. Those two are still there, but now Long’s son gets a turn. Chris Long had an 11-year pro career as defensive end, including two Super Bowl wins and a Walter Peyton award (the year he gave his entire pay to charity). He joins Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson, Jay Cutler and Channing Crowder.
2) “Son of a Critch,” 9 and 9:30 p.m., CW. The football hour is part of CW’s makeover, shedding superheroes and adding less-expensive shows. Next Tuesday, the 9 p.m. slot goes to “The Swarm,” an international whales-gone-wild thriller. For tonight, there are reruns of the first episodes of “Critch,” a Canadian comedy that airs on Mondays. The first (school bullies) is fairly lame; the second (a first kiss) has some good moments.
3) “Secrets of Penthouse” conclusion, 9-11 p.m., A&E. Monday’s opener (rerunning from 7-9 p.m. today) saw Bob Guccione’s explicit magazine make him rich. Now we see him sink under a sea of bad investments. In his final years, he lived in the modest home he inherited from his parents and made slight gestures to his four estranged children. Two speak of him harshly, one didn’t want to be in the film … and one couldn’t be located.
4) Movies. Freeform has the delightful “Cars” cartoon (2006) at 3:30 p.m., with its sequels at 6 and 8:30. This is also a night for some of the best football films. Turner Classic Movies has the amiable “Paper Lion” (1968) at 8 p.m. ET and “North Dallas Forty” (1979) at 10. TNT has “The Blind Side” (2009) at 8; it’s a terrific movie, but one that now has its accuracy questioned.
5) ALSO: “America’s Got Talent” has 11 of its acts back. That’s from 8-10 p.m. on NBC; viewers will vote and on Wednesday, two will reach the finals.
And Hulu has a new round of “Only Murders in the Building.” Last week, Charles (Steve Martin) saw his romance crumble, merely because his fiancee is a murder suspect. Now he, Oliver and Mabel probe rumors that the theater is haunted.
