1) “Family Law,” 8 p.m., CW. This is the sort of hour “Law” does well — blending courtroom tales with personal stories of the family, while jugging heavy and light. Abby (Jewel Staite) and her brother Daniel handle a complex “mail-order bride” case, at the same time that she’s breaking the divorce news to her kids and he’s trying online dating. Another story involving her dad (Victor Garber) is quite goofy and some of the “solutions” are iffy. Overall, however, this is a solidly involving hour.
2) “Tough as Nails,” 8 p.m., CBS. This quick season has been crammed into July, two episodes a week. Tonight is the last team competition, involving lots of trade skills; Sunday pits the top three individuals. Tonight’s hour is followed by reruns of “Fire Country” (a panicked horse refuses to leave a burning barn) and “Blue Bloods” (Danny’s family is threatened after he helps bring a drug boss to court).
3) “Praise Petey,” 10 and 10:30 p.m., Freeform. It’s kind of tough to take over a world that has no real economy. In a fairly good episode, Petey finds that someone desperately needs $30. That’s followed by one in which she falls back on her Manhattan magazine experience, after learning that her late father used to run a local magazine. She’ll start by profiling the handsome (and disapproving) Bandit.
4) “The Beanie Bubble,” Apple TV+. Remember when “beanie babies” were the rage? The people behind it are played by Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“Miracle Workers”). Other movies include “The Slumber Party” on Disney+ and the entertaining “The Lost City” on MGM+.
5) AND MORE: Scotty McCreery, the former “American Idol” champ, performs at 9:30 p.m. on CMT; “Country Jams” precedes it at 9 and reruns at 10. Also tonight are streaming series: The romantic “A Perfect Story” debuts on Netflix; “This Fool” and “Good Omens” start their seasons on Hulu and Amazon Prime, respectively. Those follow Thursday’s season-opener of the terrific “Dark Winds”; that’s on AMC+ and will reach AMC on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.