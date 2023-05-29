1) “America’s Got Talent” opener, 8-10 p.m., NBC. The annual summertime ratings champion is back, again with Howie Mandell, Heidi Klum, host Terry Crew, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell. They’ll see lots of acts that prove the show’s title half-correct: There’s lots of talent, but it’s not necessarily American. Last summer, only four of the 11 finalists were from the U.S. For that matter, the judges are from England, German, Canada and Colombia.
2) “Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge” debut, 10 p.m. Tuesday, NBC. Toys all seem to get their own TV shows or movies — Legos, Barbie, GI Joe, Mario Brothers and more. But Hot Wheels? This show mentions those little cars a lot … but they have little to do with the competition. Instead, two likable souls start with cars similar to their childhood favorites, then give them hot-rod makeovers. The result is bright and fun in its own (non-Hot Wheels) way.
3) “Lidia Celebrates America,” 9 p.m., PBS. Polina Frishko and her teen son lived in a Kyiv bomb shelter for 12 days, then fled to Poland. In a brief TV interview, he criticized Vladimir Putin … and received death threats. That led to her desperate social-media plea … and to a new home in small-town South Carolina. Now they’re among the immigrants warmly portrayed by Lidia Bastianich, 76, a celebrity chef who was 11 when she came to the U.S.
4) “Gotham Knights,” 9 p.m., CW. For now, CW is a refuge in a reality/rerun world. It has new, scripted shows from 8-10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. Alas, the Tuesday ones only have four episodes left. There’s “Superman & Lois” at 8 p.m. and this one at 9, with one of the young rogues captured by the evil Court of Owls.
5) “The Game Show Show,” 10 p.m., ABC. This hour looks at the spread of shows about dating and relationships … and at what they say about modern life. That’s new, preceded by reruns of celebrity editions of “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy,” at 8and 9 p.m.
