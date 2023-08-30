1) “Family Law” season-finale, 8 and 9 p.m., CW. For two seasons, this Canadian drama has offered a pleasantly adequate blend of court cases (some of them lightweight) and lawyers’ personal dramas (some quite serious). Tonight’s first hour finds a Britney Spears-type star fighting a conservatorship. The second has Abby (Jewel Staite) trying to help her half-sister get legal status as a baby’s parent; and as her probation ends, Abby ponders leaving the firm her dad runs.
2) “Super Celebrity Renovation,” 8 p.m., CBS. Less than nine months ago, Damar Hamlin was on a football field, barely resuscitated after a rare type of cardiac arrest. Now Hamlin is again a safety for the Buffalo Bills; in this hour, he helps renovate the home of his grandmother. That’s new, followed by reruns of “Fire Country” and “Blue Bloods.”
3) “Gershwin Prize,” 9 p.m., PBS (check local listings). Here’s a rerun of the March special honoring Joni Mitchell. She’s serenaded by her contemporaries (James Taylor, Graham Nash, Cyndi Lauper) and others. Ledisi links with Herbie Hancock for “River,” Annie Lennox does a gorgeous “Both Sides Now” and Brandi Carlile has a stunning version of a more-recent song, the 2007 “Shine.”
4) “The Wheel of Time” season-opener, Amazon Prime. The second season starts for this epic tale, with young villagers learning they’re tied to potent forces from the past. Also streaming today is the horror film “Perpetrator,” on AMC+ and Shudder. On Thursday, Netflix launched “One Piece,” an eight-part fantasy tale (based on a Japanese manga series) about young pirates seeking treasure.
5) ALSO: The complete “1887,” a “Yellowstone” prequel, reruns from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the Paramount Network. Fresh from strong work in “Oppenheimer,” Florence Pugh plays a troubled young woman in “A Good Person,” at 8 p.m. on MGM+. At 8 and 10 p.m. ET, Turner Classic Movies has George Roy Hill films with fine work from teens — Diane Lane, 14, in “A Little Romance” (1979), Tippy Walker, 17, in “The World of Henry Orient” (1969).
