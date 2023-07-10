1) Baseball All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET, Fox. The American League arrives with an eight-game winning streak — and the overall home run leaders for this year (Shohei Ohtani) and last (Aaron Judge). The National League includes Luis Arraex, who has been hitting close to .400. Also in the National starting line-up are three Braves and three Dodgers; the American line-up has four Rangers and two Angels, including Mike Trout, in his 11th All-Star Game.
2) “Knives Out” (2019), 8 p.m., TNT. Here’s proof a movie can have it all — great characters, a smart mystery and brief spurts of humor. Rian Johnson wrote the Oscar-nominated script, directed and got great work from his cast — especially Ana de Armas, then semi-known and now a star. He went on to make a delightful sequel for Netflix and the terrific “Poker Face” series for Peacock.
3) More movies. The whole night seems top be reminding us that films can be fun. FX has “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” (2015) at 8 p.m., on the eve of Tom Cruise’s new “Mission Impossible” film. Freeform has “Sing” (2016), a clever (and musical) cartoon, at 8:30. And Syfy has the superb “Back to the Future” trilogy at 6:32 (1985), 9:02 (1989) and 11:30 p.m. (1990).
4) “Greatest Geek Year Ever: 1982,” 8 p.m., CW. Speaking of fun movies, this series recalls the year they filled our theaters. This is a rerun of the opener, “The Summer of Spielberg,” viewing the time when Steven Spielberg produced “Poltergeist” and directed the wonderful “ET.” The next couple Saturdays will view action and sci-fi — Stallone, Schwarzenegger, “Tron,” “Blade Runner” and more.
5) ALSO: PBS is inserting “Putin’s Crisis,” a “Frontline” hour, at 9 p.m.; the previously scheduled “McConnell, the GOP and the Court” doesn’t yet have a new airdate. Also, NBC continues “America’s Got Talent” auditions (8-10 p.m.) and CBS reruns its FBI shows (8-11 p.m.).
